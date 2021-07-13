Man arrested after County Derry glamping site murder

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman outside Limavady last night (Monday, 12 July) have arrested a man.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We received a report, just after 8.20pm, that a woman had been stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road.
“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 37 years old.
“A man, aged 53 years old, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of her murder, and he remains in custody this morning.
“While our enquires are at an early stage, I can confirm that both the victim, and the man who was arrested were holidaymakers, and that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic death."
More News
Members and supporters of the Glenn family hand over the money to representatives of the Air Ambulance.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.