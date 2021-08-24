County Derry woman explores issues faced by women in new BBC podcast

A County Derry musician and BBC Radio One presenter has launched a new podcast exploring a number of issues faced by women, women of colour and non-binary people.

Gemma Bradley, from Draperstown, took on a new role with BBC Radio One earlier this year following a successful stint with BBC Radio Ulster, and her new podcast marks a further progression.

'Real Talk' is a six-part podcast in which Gemma and her guests will work through issues faced by women, taken from real-life conversations on their social media feeds.

In the introduction to the podcast, Gemma says women can sometimes feel overwhelmed in today's world.

“Real Talk is a podcast for women, by women. We're constantly being told how to move, look and think, and it can all get overwhelming,” said the former St Patrick's College, Maghera pupil.

“We've taken six key issues; racism, body image, sustainable fashion, mental health, relationships and consent, that keep popping up on our news feeds every day.

“Along with a panel of journalists, influencers and policy changers, we're going to try and break that down together.

“We want to start an open-ended conversation. If you agree, great. If you don't, that's okay too.”

The podcast launched on Monday August 23, with guests Jess Davies, Nicole Quigley and Lucy Wyndham-Read joining Gemma to discuss body image.

The episode is available now to listen to on BBC Sounds.