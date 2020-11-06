Draperstown musician joins Radio 1 roster

A County Derry musician and radio presenter is to join BBC Radio 1 in the new year.

Gemma Bradley, from Draperstown, will join the station following a successful stint presenting BBC Radio Ulster's 'Across the Line' programme since taking up the role last year.

The former St Patrick's College, Maghera student has been performing at festivals since her mid-teens and released her debut single 'Wicker Men' in 2015.

Gemma is a product of the popular Glasgowbury: Small But Massive creative hub in Draperstown, where she has also provided guitar tuition to aspiring musicians.

The County Derry native said she was 'beyond thrilled' with the move, which will see her link up with presenter Huw Stephens on the popular BBC Introducing show.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Radio 1 family. It’s a dream come true,” she said.

“I am a massive fan of the BBC Introducing show, hosted by Huw and I am so honoured to have the opportunity to work on this iconic show.

“I love discovering new music and championing new artists and I am beyond thrilled to have this amazing opportunity to champion all the new artists coming through from the BBC Introducing Uploader from across the UK.”

Gemma's current single, 'Obsessed' is also available to stream or download on Spotify now.