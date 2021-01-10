Contact

County Derry’s Gemma to make Radio 1 debut

The Ballinascreen woman is the new host of the BBC Introducing show.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry musician is set to make her debut as host of BBC Radio One’s ‘Introducing’ show this evening.

Gemma Bradley, from Draperstown, joins the station following a successful stint presenting BBC Radio Ulster's 'Across the Line' programme.

The former St Patrick's College, Maghera student has been performing at festivals since her mid-teens and released her debut single 'Wicker Men' in 2015.

The County Derry native said last year that she was 'beyond thrilled' with the move, which sees her succeed presenter Huw Stephens on the popular BBC Introducing show.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Radio 1 family. It’s a dream come true,” she said.

“I am a massive fan of the BBC Introducing show, hosted by Huw and I am so honoured to have the opportunity to work on this iconic show.

“I love discovering new music and championing new artists and I am beyond thrilled to have this amazing opportunity to champion all the new artists coming through from the BBC Introducing Uploader from across the UK.”

Gemma is a product of the popular Glasgowbury: Small But Massive creative hub in Draperstown, where she has also provided guitar tuition to aspiring musicians.

“We've watched with pride over the years as Gemma has honed her talents and developed as an artist. We were all over the moon when Gemma became host of Radio Ulster ATL Introducing show in 2019,” said a spokesperson for the organisation last year.

“This is a whole new level, an amazing achievement for Gemma and so inspiring for our rural community and our creative community here at Glasgowbury. 

"We're so proud and look forward to Gemma's debut on Radio 1 in the new year as she champions all the new artists from across the UK."

You can listen to Gemma’s debut on Radio One tonight from 11.00pm.

