County Derry café helps organise Afghanistan collection

A County Derry coffee shop has set up a collection point to allow local people to donate clothes to refugees fleeing the ongoing unrest in Afghanistan.

The withdrawal of US troops has brought instability to the country, allowed the Taliban to take charge, and led to thousands of people flocking to Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the region.

Their plight has resonated with Marlene Bradley, owner of Aroma Coffee House in Draperstown. On hearing a clothing collection had been organised in Derry, she decided to encourage local help.

Taking to Instagram, she explained the situation to her followers and appealed for them to bring donations to the shop in Draperstown.

“I'm sure you're aware that the Afghan crisis is developing at the moment and the subsequent refugees are coming into the country as we speak,” she said.

“We believe there is going to be a collection happening at Magee campus for clothing – sensible clothing; t-shirts, jumpers, hoodies.

“We'll be grateful for what you can give and we'll be going up on Wednesday afternoon with any donations.”

A drop-off point has been set up in Aroma Coffee House, 26 St Patrick's Street, Draperstown, from Monday August 23 to Wednesday August 25 from 10.00am-3.00pm.

Anyone donating is asked to ensure clothing is clean and undamaged. More details can be found on the Aroma Coffee House Facebook page.