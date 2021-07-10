WATCH: County Derry film-maker releases Troubles documentary

A County Derry film-maker has released a new documentary on the conflicting narratives of the Troubles.
Neil Clerkin, from Draperstown, has released 'Act of Union', an indepdendent production he describes as a 'rebel without a crew' project.
Although he had no financial backing, the South Derry film-maker has enlisted a number of contributors from a wide range of backgrounds and lived experience.
The documentary features the views of former IRA volunteers, Loyalist paramilitaries, British Army veterans, victims and survivors, investigative journalists, politicians and other activists.
'Act of Union' is currently available to buy via the Google Play store, with other platforms to follow.
