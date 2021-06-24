WATCH: 1960s documentary tells story of County Derry village

The advent of machinery, the demise of the thatched roof and a thriving cattle market are just three of the features contained in a 1967 documentary on life in a County Derry village.
'Ballinascreen' charts life in the area at a time when a shift in farming and construction methods was beginning to change the face of the village.
The documentary was produced by Terence McDonald and was commissioned by Fr Michael Collins, after the pair had linked up for 'The Parish Centre', a similar piece following life in the rural parish of Iskaheen/Muff outside Derry.
This charming hour-long colour film, with a detailed narration by Gerry Wills, captures the farming practices, local industry, traditional music and dance, sport, religious life and education of the parish and surrounding area, as well as the ways the lives of those in the community are changing.
A young John Hume also interviews members of the community in the documentary.
This film is part of The Terence McDonald Collection. To watch more of the collection click here.
