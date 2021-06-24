WATCH: 1960s documentary tells story of County Derry village

Derry film-maker Terence McDonald was commissioned to tell the story.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

The advent of machinery, the demise of the thatched roof and a thriving cattle market are just three of the features contained in a 1967 documentary on life in a County Derry village.

'Ballinascreen' charts life in the area at a time when a shift in farming and construction methods was beginning to change the face of the village.

The documentary was produced by Terence McDonald and was commissioned by Fr Michael Collins, after the pair had linked up for 'The Parish Centre', a similar piece following life in the rural parish of Iskaheen/Muff outside Derry.

This charming hour-long colour film, with a detailed narration by Gerry Wills, captures the farming practices, local industry, traditional music and dance, sport, religious life and education of the parish and surrounding area, as well as the ways the lives of those in the community are changing.

A young John Hume also interviews members of the community in the documentary.

This film is part of The Terence McDonald Collection. To watch more of the collection click here.

County Derry families call for action on terminal lung condition

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis attacks the lungs and has no cure.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is a terminal condition, yet doesn't command the public profile of its deadly counterparts. Liam Tunney has been to meet two local families living with the condition, and to find out about efforts to fund research and fight back.

FEATURE: Draperstown's Gemma relishing new Radio One 'Introducing' role

The County Derry musician and presenter maintains strong links to her local area.

Liam Tunney speaks to County Derry musician and radio presenter Gemma Bradley about balancing music and presenting, the pride in introducing new artists to listeners, and her continued passion for contributing to her local community.

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN: Laughter the tonic in post-pandemic Draperstown

We begin our look at how the county is coping with the latest series of restrictions.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie