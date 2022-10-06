Draperstown residents asked for views on social housing demand

Residents in the Draperstown and surrounding area are being asked for their views on the demand for social and affordable housing in the area.

The Housing Executive is currently researching the need for housing in the area and plans to hold an information event on Wednesday, October 19 in the town.

At the event, local people will be able to talk about their current tenancy, housing options and to register their interest in social and affordable housing in the area.

Housing Executive Rural and Regeneration Manager Tim Gilpin said: “This Rural Housing Needs Test gives an opportunity for people in the Draperstown area to be consulted about their housing needs and to get advice on housing options.

“If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the area.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list.

“But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand.”

Sharon Crooks, the Housing Executive’s Area Manager for Mid Ulster, urged local people to express an interest if they want to live in a social home.

“This exercise will help us to determine the need for new housing in this area and I’d encourage interested local residents to come along and make their views known,” she said.

“While the Rural and Regeneration Unit examines the potential for new housing, you will still be considered for any housing that might become available in your areas of choice, if you are already registered with us or a housing association.”

The housing information event will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Draperstown Community Hub, 50 High Street, Draperstown, BT45 7AA.

Anyone who wishes to register an interest in a home in the locality can also call the Housing Executive on 028 9598 2502 or the local office on 03448 920 900, email rural.housing@nihe.gov.uk or visit nihe.gov.uk