County Derry vandalism demonstrates 'intolerance and bigotry'

Damage has been caused to dual language road signage in the Moneymore and Loup areas.
Damage caused to Irish language street signage in County Derry has been branded an example of 'intolerance and bigotry' by a local SDLP councillor.
Magherafelt DEA councillor Christine McFlynn expressed her disappointment following recent damage to dual language signage in the Moneymore and Loup areas.
“At a time the Census shows that Northern Ireland is becoming a more diverse and balanced society, the intolerance and bigotry demonstrated by these acts of vandalism belong in the past,” she said.
“Mid Ulster Council has a long-standing policy which allows residents to request the use of the signs in their area.
“After a process of consultation dual language road signs are put in place only with the consent of the majority of local residents.
“So, it is very disappointing see these signs sprayed over and, in some cases, removed entirely.
“I have reported the damaged signs to Council officers and repairs will be carried out in due course.
“It is a criminal offence to damage road signs and those responsible can be fined.
“I also believe that the PSNI should be treating these acts of vandalism as hate crimes and dedicate appropriate resources to arrest and charge those responsible.”
Ruaidhri Higgins and Alan Reynolds have taken Derry City to second place in the Premier Division and the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.
Marty will take to the main stage on Sunday October 9 to perform a set inspired by the festival’s iconic setting, blending the folk music of Ireland with that of India
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.