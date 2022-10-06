County Derry vandalism demonstrates 'intolerance and bigotry'

Damage caused to Irish language street signage in County Derry has been branded an example of 'intolerance and bigotry' by a local SDLP councillor.

Magherafelt DEA councillor Christine McFlynn expressed her disappointment following recent damage to dual language signage in the Moneymore and Loup areas.

“At a time the Census shows that Northern Ireland is becoming a more diverse and balanced society, the intolerance and bigotry demonstrated by these acts of vandalism belong in the past,” she said.

“Mid Ulster Council has a long-standing policy which allows residents to request the use of the signs in their area.

“After a process of consultation dual language road signs are put in place only with the consent of the majority of local residents.

“So, it is very disappointing see these signs sprayed over and, in some cases, removed entirely.

“I have reported the damaged signs to Council officers and repairs will be carried out in due course.

“It is a criminal offence to damage road signs and those responsible can be fined.

“I also believe that the PSNI should be treating these acts of vandalism as hate crimes and dedicate appropriate resources to arrest and charge those responsible.”