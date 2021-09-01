Derry GAA championship games will be ticket only

Celtic Park will host the opening game in the 2021 football championships. (Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)
All games at this weekend's Derry championships will be ticket only, with no cash accepted at the turnstiles.
The hurling championships began last weekend and Desertmartin's clash with Doire Colmcille on Wednesday night at Celtic Park begins a weekend of football action.
Tickets will be on sale using My Ticket App, with tickets used to allocate specific areas of the ground to ensure social distancing.
Derry CCC have also outlined that changing rooms are not to be used.
In the case where a team is unable to fulfil a championship fixture due to Covid-19, the game will be awarded to the opposing team.
The only exceptions will be finals and a game where a walkover would lead to relegation.
