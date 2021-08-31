Drumsurn awarded a walkover in the Derry intermediate championship

Drumsurn have been granted a walkover in Friday's opening round of the Derry intermediate championship.

It comes after their opponents Doire Trasna say they are unable to field a team.

Reigning champions Greenlough are due to meet Glack in the other game in the group.

The Derry intermediate championship is played in the format of three groups of four teams.

The three group winners and the best placed runner up automatically advance to the quarter-finals, with the remaining eight teams playing in a qualifier round.

Last season Lissan conceded their first game at the hands of Drumsurn, meaning that score difference could not be used to determine the best placed runner up.

Derry CCC used scoring average instead, with Castledawson (+10.3 - over three games) advancing ahead of Drumsurn (+7.5 over two games) and Glenullin (-3 over three games).

In this year's Derry championship regulations document, recently circulated to club, clarification was given surrounding the intermediate football championship.

With 'no option' for play-offs in the event of conceded games, scoring average will again be used. It will be calculated by dividing a team's score difference by the number of games played.

The other difference this season sees the standings from the 2021 championships used to determine the make up of the 2022 leagues.

2022 Division 1A (12 teams)

- The eight quarter-finalists from the 2021 SFC and the four winners of the SFC relegation quarter-finals.



2022 Division 1B (12 teams)

- The eight quarter-finalists from the 2021 IFC and the four losers of the SFC relegation quarter-finals.

2022 Division 2

- The 2021 Junior championship teams and four losers from IFC Qualifiers

The loser of the 2021 SFC relegation final will be relegated to the 2022 IFC, with the 2021 IFC winners promoted to the senior championship next season.

The loser of the IFC relegation final will play in the 2022 JFC, with this year's JFC winners promoted to the 2022 IFC.