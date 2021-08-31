Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Derry's Glen Estate to get new kitchens

Confirmation by Housing Executive welcomed by Conor Heaney

Sinn Fein Councillor Conor Heaney has welcome the announcement by the Housing Executive.

Reporter:

staff reporter

Confirmation from the Housing Executive that they will begin a kitchen replacement scheme to their properties in the Glen Estate in Derry in the coming weeks has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Councillor Conor Heaney.

The Foyleside representative said: “I am pleased that these works have finally commenced following a long lobby by myself and party colleagues.  

"The kitchens in Housing Executive properties were long past their sell by date which was a cause of huge frustration for the residents concerned. The Covid pandemic caused further delays to the upgrades so I am certain the tenants will be delighted that works can now proceed. 

"I will continue to liaise with the Housing Executive and residents to ensure any issues arising from the works are addressed.”

