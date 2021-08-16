Fixture details confirmed for Derry camogs' All-Ireland clash

Derry camogs take on Meath on Sunday (1.00) in Inniskeen in the All-Ireland intermediate camogie quarter-final.
It's a repeat of last year's clash at the same stage won by the Royals.
Derry topped their group with wins over Laois, Kerry and Tipperary.
Antrim take on Kerry on Saturday in the other quarter-final, with Kilkenny and Galway having received bye in the semi-finals after last week's draw.
