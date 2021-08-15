Free scoring Glen keep league aspirations on track with win over Coleraine

Glen 1-21

Coleraine 0-13

A tally of 1-20 from play helped Glen to a convincing victory away to Glen on Friday night and keep Malachy O'Rourke's side on the heels of Lavey at the top of the table.

From the team that defeated Swatragh the previous week, out went Connor Carville, Emmett Bradley and Conor McDevitt and in came Paddy Mullan, Stevie O’Hara and Seamus McKenna for his senior debut.

Coleraine started without Niall Holly, with Liam McGoldrick going to midfield and Sean Quinn coming into their defence.

The home side started much better with scoring the opening two points on the counter attack.

Glen started wastefully with whatever chances came their way and found themselves 0-4 to 0-1 in arrears. Colm McGoldrick led the way for Eogan Rua, with Glen’s solitary point coming from a Paul Gunning fisted effort.

As the game progressed, Glen found their feet. When Ciaran McFaul won possession from Butler's kick-out at midfield, his delightful pass found Danny Tallon who in turn blasted to the net.

Glen dominated from there onwards with further scores coming from McFaul, Conleth McGuckian (2), Tallon (2) and Glass (2) – his first in senior league action - left the half time 1-9 to 0-7 in their favour.

The second period continued in a similar manner with McFaul and Glass dominating proceedings from centre-back and midfield respectively.

Coleraine kept plugging away, mainly through frees, Dara Mooney (2) and Colm McGoldrick (2) on target but they never looked likely to get the goal they needed to put some pressure on a strong Glen outfit.

Glen kept up their workrate, with further points from Warnock, Gunning, Dougan, McFaul, Glass, Convery, Tallon, the Doherty brothers and substitutes Marc Dixon and Cathal Mulholland for a comprehensive win.

GLEN: Connlan Bradley; Caolan Bradley, Ryan Dougan (0-1), Paddy Mullan; Michael Warnock (0-1), Ciaran McFaul (0-3), Ethan Doherty (0-1); Conor Glass (0-3), Seamus McKenna; Conor Convery (0-1), Alex Doherty (0-1), Stevie O’Hara; Paul Gunning (0-3, 1f) Danny Tallon (1-3), Conleth McGuckian (0-2)

SUBS: Declan Brolly, Cathal Mulholland (0-1), Marc Dixon (0-1), Ryan Gallagher

COLERAINE: Cillian Butler; Sean Quinn, Barry Daly, Ciaran Lagan; Ruairi Mooney, Sean Leo McGoldrick (0-1), Ciaran Lenehan; Liam McGoldrick (0-1 '45'), Adam Kerr; Liam Ferris, Colm McGoldrick (0-5, 3f), Aidan McGonigle (0-2); Lorcan McMullen, Ciaran McGoldrick (0-1), Dara Mooney (0-3, 2f)

SUBS: Shay McLaughlin, Dermot Lynch, Eoghan Daly