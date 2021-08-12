13/08/2021

Derry championship fixtures released

Hurling championship begins later his month

The John McLaughlin cup. Pic by Mary K Burke

The John McLaughlin Cup (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

The Derry adult football championships will commence later this month.

Leadon Timber Frame Hurling Championships
Friday 27th August (7.30): Slaughtneil v Coleraine, Kevin Lynch's v Lavey, Swatragh v Na Magha
Saturday 28th August (5.00): Banagher v Ballinascreen

Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Reserve Cup
Friday 3rd September (7.30): Magherafelt Thirds v Bellaghy Thirds, Dungiven Thirds  Ogra Colmcille

O’Neills, McFeely Group & Premier Electric - SFC/IFC/JFC

Thursday 2nd September
SFC – 6.30pm & 8pm
Loup v Ballinascreen (at Owenbeg)
Ballinderry v Newbridge

Friday 3rd September
JRFC – 7.30pm: Craigbane v Ballerin
JFC – 7.30pm: Desertmartin v Doire Colmcille
IFC – 6.30pm & 8pm: Drumsurn v Doire Transa (at Celtic Park), Ballymaguigan v Limavady
SFC – 6.30pm & 8pm: Banagher v Coleraine, Slaughtneil v Claudy

Sunday 5th September
JRFC – 1pm: Moneymore v Desertmartin
JFC – 1pm: Magilligan v Craigbane, Sean Dolans v Drum
IFC
Greenlough v Glack (at Owenbeg) 12.30pm & 2pm, Glenullin v Slaughtmanus 2pm & 3.30pm, Steelstown v Lissan 2pm & 3.30pm, Faughanvale v Castledawson 4pm & 5.30pm
SFC
Glen v Bellaghy 12.30pm & 2pm, Lavey v Swatragh 2pm & 3.30pm, Magherafelt v Kilrea 4pm & 5.30pm, Dungiven v Foreglen (at Owenbeg) 4pm & 5.30pm

More to follow...

All you need to know about the Derry championship draws

Slaughtneil drawn in a group with Swatragh, Lavey and Claudy

