Derry championship fixtures released

The John McLaughlin Cup (Pic: Mary K Burke)
The Derry adult football championships will commence later this month.
Leadon Timber Frame Hurling Championships
Friday 27th August (7.30): Slaughtneil v Coleraine, Kevin Lynch's v Lavey, Swatragh v Na Magha
Saturday 28th August (5.00): Banagher v Ballinascreen
Oakleaf Contracts Recreational Reserve Cup
Friday 3rd September (7.30): Magherafelt Thirds v Bellaghy Thirds, Dungiven Thirds Ogra Colmcille
O’Neills, McFeely Group & Premier Electric - SFC/IFC/JFC
Thursday 2nd September
SFC – 6.30pm & 8pm
Loup v Ballinascreen (at Owenbeg)
Ballinderry v Newbridge
Friday 3rd September
JRFC – 7.30pm: Craigbane v Ballerin
JFC – 7.30pm: Desertmartin v Doire Colmcille
IFC – 6.30pm & 8pm: Drumsurn v Doire Transa (at Celtic Park), Ballymaguigan v Limavady
SFC – 6.30pm & 8pm: Banagher v Coleraine, Slaughtneil v Claudy
Sunday 5th September
JRFC – 1pm: Moneymore v Desertmartin
JFC – 1pm: Magilligan v Craigbane, Sean Dolans v Drum
IFC
Greenlough v Glack (at Owenbeg) 12.30pm & 2pm, Glenullin v Slaughtmanus 2pm & 3.30pm, Steelstown v Lissan 2pm & 3.30pm, Faughanvale v Castledawson 4pm & 5.30pm
SFC
Glen v Bellaghy 12.30pm & 2pm, Lavey v Swatragh 2pm & 3.30pm, Magherafelt v Kilrea 4pm & 5.30pm, Dungiven v Foreglen (at Owenbeg) 4pm & 5.30pm
More to follow...
