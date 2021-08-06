Glen comfortable in six-point win over Swatragh

Glen comfortable against Swatragh despite conceding two late goals

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Glen 2-16

Swatragh 3-7

An in-control Glen withstood two late goals at home to Swatragh to move into second place in the league.

Sean Kearney came on at half time and bagged a late penalty and when Glen lost their kick-out a direct ball saw Kearney in on goal to fire home a second goal.

James Kearney opened the scoring with a free, but it was Glen who took advantage of space to dominate their kick-outs.

Alex Doherty, Paul Gunning, Michael Warnock, Conor Convery and Conleth McGuckian rattled off points before the latter found the net for a 1-5 to 0-1 lead.

Swatragh did get a goal back later in the half. A high ball from Brian Diamond wasn't dealt with by Connlan Bradley under pressure from Francis Kearney who poked the rebound to the net.

Glen were 1-8 to 1-3 ahead at the break. Swatragh were more aggressive on the Glen kick-out early in the second half, but 45's from Emmett Bradley cemented the home side's dominance.

Midway through the second-half, Conleth McGuckian's pass found Emmett Bradley who finished to the net for a 2-12 to 1-4 lead and Glen were in cruise control until Sean Kearney's late goals.



Elsewhere, Loup were 2-9 to 1-10 winners over Newbridge.

In Division 1B, goals from Shea McKenna and Aaron McKee helped Castledawson to a 2-14 to 0-7 against Slaughtmanus.

GLEN: Connlan Bradley; Caolan Bradley (0-1m), Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville; Michael Warnock (0-2), Ciaran McFaul, Ethan Doherty (0-2); Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley (1-4, 2 45's); Conor Convery (0-2), Alex Doherty (0-1), Conor McDevitt; Paul Gunning (0-1f), Danny Tallon (0-1f), Conleth McGuckian (1-1)

SUBS: Cathal Mulholland for P Gunning (47), Ryan Gallagher for C McDevitt (54), Marc Dixon (0-1) for A Doherty (56)

SWATRAGH: Sean McNicholl; Niall Coyle, Diarmuid Dillon, Tiarnan Walsh; Brian Diamond, Liam Kearney, Sean Francis Quinn; Conor McAtamney, Sean Martin Quinn (0-1); Cahal Murray, James Kearney (0-3, 2f), Fintan McGurk; Paul McAtamney (0-1m), Francis Kearney (1-1, 1f), Peadar Coyle

SUBS: Aaron McGuckin for L Kearney (INJ 16), Sean Kearney (2-1, 1 pen) for C Murray (HT), Fergal Coyle for P Coyle (47), Michael McCormack for F McGurk (54), Cathal Quinn for N Coyle (54)

REF: Barry Cassidy (Bellaghy)