Glen comfortable in six-point win over Swatragh

Ethan Doherty scored two points from wing back. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Glen comfortable against Swatragh despite conceding two late goals
H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A
Glen 2-16
Swatragh 3-7
An in-control Glen withstood two late goals at home to Swatragh to move into second place in the league.
Sean Kearney came on at half time and bagged a late penalty and when Glen lost their kick-out a direct ball saw Kearney in on goal to fire home a second goal.
James Kearney opened the scoring with a free, but it was Glen who took advantage of space to dominate their kick-outs.
Alex Doherty, Paul Gunning, Michael Warnock, Conor Convery and Conleth McGuckian rattled off points before the latter found the net for a 1-5 to 0-1 lead.
Swatragh did get a goal back later in the half. A high ball from Brian Diamond wasn't dealt with by Connlan Bradley under pressure from Francis Kearney who poked the rebound to the net.
Glen were 1-8 to 1-3 ahead at the break. Swatragh were more aggressive on the Glen kick-out early in the second half, but 45's from Emmett Bradley cemented the home side's dominance.
Midway through the second-half, Conleth McGuckian's pass found Emmett Bradley who finished to the net for a 2-12 to 1-4 lead and Glen were in cruise control until Sean Kearney's late goals.
Elsewhere, Loup were 2-9 to 1-10 winners over Newbridge.
In Division 1B, goals from Shea McKenna and Aaron McKee helped Castledawson to a 2-14 to 0-7 against Slaughtmanus.
GLEN: Connlan Bradley; Caolan Bradley (0-1m), Ryan Dougan, Connor Carville; Michael Warnock (0-2), Ciaran McFaul, Ethan Doherty (0-2); Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley (1-4, 2 45's); Conor Convery (0-2), Alex Doherty (0-1), Conor McDevitt; Paul Gunning (0-1f), Danny Tallon (0-1f), Conleth McGuckian (1-1)
SUBS: Cathal Mulholland for P Gunning (47), Ryan Gallagher for C McDevitt (54), Marc Dixon (0-1) for A Doherty (56)
SWATRAGH: Sean McNicholl; Niall Coyle, Diarmuid Dillon, Tiarnan Walsh; Brian Diamond, Liam Kearney, Sean Francis Quinn; Conor McAtamney, Sean Martin Quinn (0-1); Cahal Murray, James Kearney (0-3, 2f), Fintan McGurk; Paul McAtamney (0-1m), Francis Kearney (1-1, 1f), Peadar Coyle
SUBS: Aaron McGuckin for L Kearney (INJ 16), Sean Kearney (2-1, 1 pen) for C Murray (HT), Fergal Coyle for P Coyle (47), Michael McCormack for F McGurk (54), Cathal Quinn for N Coyle (54)
REF: Barry Cassidy (Bellaghy)
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.