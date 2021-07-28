Derry name minor team for Ulster clash with Armagh

Derry have named their team Wednesday's Ulster MFC Quarter-Final against Armagh at Owenbeg (7.30).

The reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions have two survivors from their 2020 side.

Patrick McGurk captains the side from centre-back, with Ballinderry's Niall O'Donnell returning to the attack.

Lavey's Niall Duggan was also on last season's panel, but sustained a knee injury in a challenge game with Down last week and won't be in Martin Boyle's plans.

Castledawson's Pearse Keenan is also out after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in a challenge game with Tyrone last month and Magherafelt's Conal Heron is also unavailable.

Armagh are managed by Brendan Hughes who coached the current group at U15 level two seasons ago.

Hughes, who now lives in Derry city, is a member of the Steelstown club and will have a handle on the team he faces.

It's the third consecutive meeting of the counties in the first round. Derry came through the last two games and Wednesday night's winners will face either Donegal or Monaghan in the semi-final.

DERRY: Louis Regan (Lavey), Simon Matterson (Desertmartin), Adam McLaughlin (Swatragh), Danny McDermott (Glen), Ronan Walls (Magherafelt), Patrick McGurk (Capt. - Lavey), Jack McGroarty (Dungiven), Patrick Walls (Glen), Felix Kilmartin (Glenullin), Ruairi Forbes (Ballinderry), Ryan McNicholl (Glenullin), Rory McGill (Lavey), Eoin Higgins (Dungiven), Ciaran Chambers (Bellaghy), Niall O’Donnell (Ballinderry)

SUBS: TBA

Other panel members: Fearghus Canning (Limavady), Andy McBride (Ballinascreen), Lewis Hawthorne (Glenullin), Cormac Bateson (Magherafelt), Tiernan O’Connor (Foreglen), John Lavery (Magherafelt), Joseph McKenna (Glen), James Friel (Swatragh), Luke Diamond (Bellaghy), Dara McPeake (Ballinascreen), Oran Carton (Slaughtmanus), James Donnelly (Bellaghy), Richard Drain (Newbridge), Jack Bell (Ballinderry), Conor Murtagh (Desertmartin), Ruairi Ó Mianáin (Slaughtneil), Ben O’Connor (Desertmartin), Conal Heron (Magherafelt), Niall Duggan (Lavey), Pearse Keenan (Castledawson)

ARMAGH: Stephen McMullan (Killeavy); Matthew McCaughley (Clann Eireann), Gareth Murphy (Killeavy), Emmett Magee (Clann Eireann); Callum O'Neill (Clann na nGael), Fergal O'Brien (Mullaghbawn), Aidan Cassidy (Clann Eireann); Tadhg Grimley (Armagh Harps), Michael Burnett (Tír na nÓg); Rogan McVeigh (Clann Eireann), Aaron O'Neill (Crossmaglen), Brendan O'Hagan (Clann na nGael); Rhys Stevens (Pearse Óg), Luke McKeever(Armagh Harps), Cianan Campbell (St Peter's)

SUBS: TBA