Ulster MFC - Derry v Armagh

ULSTER MFC QUARTER-FINAL
Teams and squads for Sunday's Ulster MFC clash at Owenbeg.
Armagh captain Michael McConville replaced by Fergal O'Brien.
DERRY: Kian McGonigle; Adam McGonigle, Sean Deehan, Connor Shiels; Mark Doherty, Eoin McEvoy, Lee Brady; Patrick O'Kane, Dan Higgins; Raymond Dillon, Matthew Downey, Jody McDermott; Charlie Diamond, Lachlan Murray, Peter McCullagh
SUBS: Caolan Hazlett, Luke McCann, Jude Moore, Niall Duggan, Niall O'Donnell, Patrick McGurk, Cormac Bateson, Karl Doherty, Calum Downey
ARMAGH: Cathal Doherty; David Mallie, Gareth Murphy, Emmet Magee; Adam Garvey, Niall Dummigan; Fergal O'Brien; Michael Burnett, Oran McCafferty; Antoin McParland, Ronan Fitzpatrick, Sean Conlon; Darragh McMullen, Ciaran Donnelly, Caolan Finnegan
SUBS: Patrick Carr, Ross Magee, Zion McKernan, Brendan O'Hagan, Fergal Kieran, Orin O'Kane, Fergal O'Brien, James O'Hara, Matthew Lennon
Full coverage in Monday's Derry News and Tuesday's County Derry Post.
