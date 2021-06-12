Spier the Bellaghy hero with two late points

H&A MECHANICAL SERIVES DIVISION 1A



Bellaghy 0-14

Glen 1-10

An injury time winning point, from a sideline, by Lorcan Spier capped off Bellaghy's six-point comeback at home to Glen in an excellent game of football on Saturday evening.

The Tones played the last 10 minutes with 14 men after corner back Dean Martin was dismissed to the sin-bin for a trip. They also lost Chrissy Downey, who had kicked three points from midfield, to a second booking for a late tackle on Tiernan Flanagan.

Glen were six points clear at the break after Paul Gunning flicked Marc Dixon's high ball above Bellaghy goalkeeper Peter Stuart to the net for a 1-7 to 0-4 interval lead. The Watties did have a further goal chance before the break, but Alex Doherty's effort was cleared off the line by Oisin McErlean.

Bellaghy moved Eoghan Brown to full-forward at the start of the second-half, moving Spire to centre forward and played with a great intensity. And after the hammering to Lavey the previous week, they got a reaction from their side. Damon Gallagher's kicking was of the highest order and he landed eight points in all.

Six points in a row had Bellaghy level by the second water break. Glen, who went 24 minutes without a score, did have a goal chance. Alex Doherty's defence-splitting pass had Stevie O'Hara in on goal, but his shot pinged off the outside of the outside of the post despite having time to take the move further in.

Two points from Conleth McGuckin had Glen back in front on two occasions, with Gunning tagging on a free to put the visitors 1-10 to 0-11 ahead, going into the closing minutes.

Eoghan Brown took on the Glen defence and when he was fouled, Gallagher held his nerve to make it a one-point game yet again.

For their efforts, Bellaghy deserved at least a draw from the game and a sweet effort from Spier levelled matters.

There was still time for a winner and when Callum Mullan-Young, who had an otherwise excellent game, shanked a kick-out over the sideline and Spier held his nerve to hand the winner.

BELLAGHY: Peter Stuart; Dean Martin, Ronan McFaul, James Diamond, Ryan Lee, Declan Brown, Conan Milne; Chrissy Downey (0-3), Ryan McNally; Odhran Lee, Eoghan Brown (0-1), Oisin McErlean; Lorcan Spier (0-2, 1 sideline), Damon Gallagher (0-8f), Odhran McGarry

SUBS: Karl McCallion for Ryan McNally (HT), Conor Quinn for E Brown (INJ 59)

SIN-BIN: D Martin (50)

YELLOW CARDS: C Downey (17, 57)

RED CARD: C Downey (57)

GLEN: Callum Mullan-Young; Caolan Bradley, Philip O'Connell, Paddy Mullan; Tiarnan Flanagan, Connor Carville, Declan McCusker; Stevie O'Hara, Tiernan Higgins; Conleth McGuckin (0-3), Danny Tallon (0-2, 1f), Conor McDevitt; Paul Gunning (1-3, 2f), Alex Doherty (0-1), Marc Dixon (0-1)

SUBS: Cathal Mulholland for P O'Connell (45), Conor Convery for M Dixon (45)

YELLOW CARDS: S O'Hara (29) C Carville (40)

REF: Donoghue (Slaughtneil)