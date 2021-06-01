Tallon withdraws from Derry senior squad

Danny Tallon on his championship debut in 2017. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Danny Tallon has withdrawn from the Derry senior football squad, the County Derry Post can confirm.
The Glen man, who started all 10 games during 2020 under Rory Gallagher, was an unused substitute in all three games this season.
Tallon, who played the second half of Glen's league win over Ballinascreen on Sunday, confirmed that he has stepped away from the inter-county scene.
After being handed his debut by Damian Barton against Clare in 2017, Tallon played 23 times for Derry of which 19 came as a starter and scored 2-12.
Tallon was the captain of the Glen team that reached the 2019 senior final.
Rory Gallagher has used 37 players in league and championship so far in his time as manager. In 2021 so far, 14 players have started in all three games with 24 players used in total.
XX DO NOT USE XX If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.