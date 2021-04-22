Contact
Declan Devine and Derry City part company
Derry City are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Declan Devine 'by mutual consent'.
"Club Statement Derry City FC and Declan Devine have parted company by mutual consent," read a statement from Chairman Philip O'Doherty.
"The Board wish to thank Declan for his service to the Club and wish him well for the future."
After four straight defeats at the start of the season, the Candystripes drew with Drogheda and Dundalk in their last two games, but sit bottom of the League of Ireland Premier Division.
Derry face a trip to Sligo Rovers on Saturday in their seventh game of the season.
