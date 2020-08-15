Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Man seriously injured in overnight attack in Derry

Victim being treated for multiple injuries in hospital

Man seriously injured in overnight attack in Derry

The injured man is being treated in Altnagelvin for multiple injuries

Reporter:

Staff reporter

PSNI detectives in Derry are appealing for information following an overnight assault in the Waterside area of the city in which a man sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred in an alleyway at Stoneburn Place at Curryneirin on the outskirts of the city at around 2.40am.

The victim sustained injuries to his head, neck, arm and leg.

He was taken to the nearby Altnagelvin Hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

Detective Inspector Adrian Burns is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 328 15/08/20, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.   

He added: “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie