Man seriously injured in overnight attack in Derry

The injured man is being treated in Altnagelvin for multiple injuries
PSNI detectives in Derry are appealing for information following an overnight assault in the Waterside area of the city in which a man sustained serious injuries.
The incident occurred in an alleyway at Stoneburn Place at Curryneirin on the outskirts of the city at around 2.40am.
The victim sustained injuries to his head, neck, arm and leg.
He was taken to the nearby Altnagelvin Hospital where he continues to receive treatment.
Detective Inspector Adrian Burns is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 328 15/08/20, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
He added: “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”
