Big celebrations after a Derry school secures the title of Best School in Northern Ireland

A Derry school has been chosen as the best in Northern Ireland.

Steelstown Primary School won the prestigious title at the Families First NI Education Awards in Belfast last night.

Representatives from schools from across Northern Ireland gathered in the Titanic Centre for the awards ceremony.

Schools, teachers and ancillary staff had been nominated in various categories for each county.

Steelstown Primary School won the award for best school in County Derry.

However, later in the evening, the school was also chosen as the overall winner of Best School in Northern Ireland.

There were also celebrations for other local schools at last night's awards event.

It was a big night for Ebrington Primary School, with three members of staff at the school picking up awards.

Ebrington teacher, Sarah Caithness, received a Gold Star award in a specialist category.

Another Ebrington teacher, Shirley Pentland, won the award of Best Teacher in County Derry.

Lisa Brown, another member of staff at the Waterside school, won the award for Best Complementary Staff in County Derry.

The award for Best Principal in County Derry was won by Caroline Clements from Rossmar Special School in Limavady.