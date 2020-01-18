Police investigating 'sudden deaths' of Derry man and woman in Strathfoyle

Contact
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of a man and a woman, both thought to be in their 20s, at a property in Claragh Court in Strathfoyle yesterday.
At present the deaths are not being treated as suspicious however post mortem examinations will be carried out in due course.
There is no further information available at present.
