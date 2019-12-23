Woman due to appear at court charged with GBH

Contact
Man was treated in hospital for injuries
A 27-year-old woman is expected to appear at Derry Magistrates Court this morning (December 23) charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and two counts of assaulting police.
The charges are in connection with a stabbing at a house in St Brecans Park in Derry shortly before 1am on Sunday, December 22 when a 22-year-old man sustained wounds to his shoulder.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Ensure you keep the Christmas tree away from fireplaces, radiators, candles or other sources of heat
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.