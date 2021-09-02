Greencastle Golf Club to host St Columb's Past Pupils

The annual St Columb's College Past Pupils' Union Golf Day will take place this Sunday, September 5, at Greencastle
Golf Club.
Members will play for the Garvan O’Doherty President's Prize and the coveted Union Trophy.
Fee for the day will be €30 and includes entry to the Greencastle Open Competition on the day.
Contact Brendan Doherty (secretary@stcolumbsalumni.com) for more details.
