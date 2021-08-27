Local golfer takes All-Ireland title in Kildare

Moyola Park's Kayleigh Mulholland
A local golfer was among the winners on the recent round of the Irish Kids Open.
Kalyleigh Mulholland of Moyola Park in Castledawson who the Girls 13 and under category at the All-Ireland Trophy event at Carlton House in Kildare.
It follows on from her success in the Ulster competition in June, when she topped the leaderboard that had clubmate Lola Henderson in third place.
RESULT - Girls 13 & under
1st Kayleigh Mulholland – Moyola Park 81/83
2nd Laya Cristina – Royal Malta GC 79/86
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.