27/08/2021

Local golfer takes All-Ireland title in Kildare

Kayleigh Mulholland of Moyola backed up her Ulster success from earlier in the season

Moyola Park's Kayleigh Mulholland

Michael McMullan

A local golfer was among the winners on the recent round of the Irish Kids Open.

Kalyleigh Mulholland of Moyola Park in Castledawson who the Girls 13 and under category at the All-Ireland Trophy event at Carlton House in Kildare.

It follows on from her success in the Ulster competition in June, when she topped the leaderboard that had clubmate Lola Henderson in third place.

RESULT - Girls 13 & under

1st Kayleigh Mulholland – Moyola Park 81/83
2nd Laya Cristina – Royal Malta GC 79/86

