01/09/2021

Glen to face Ballinascreen in championship semi-final

Ballymaguigan will place champions Steelstown

The Glen team pictured after their quarter-final win over Moneymore.

Michael McMullan

sport@derrypost.com

The semi-final lineups for the Derry Ladies Football championships is now complete.

Senior champions Steelstown powered their way past Faughanvale in Monday night's quarter-final.

They will face Ballymaguigan in a repeat of last year's final.

Glen will now play Ballinascreen in the semi-final after their win over Moneymore.

Senior championship

Quarter-Finals - Monday, August 30 (7.00)
(1) Glen v Moneymore
(2) Faughanvale v Steelstown
Losing teams into an open draw for shield semi-finals on Wednesday, September 22.

Semi-Finals – Monday, September 13 (7.30)
Glen v Ballinascreen
Steelstown v Ballymaguigan
Losing teams into and open draw for shield semi-finals.

Final – Sunday, September 26
Shield Final – Wednesday, September 29

Intermediate championship

Semi-Finals – Monday, September 13 (7.30)
Limavady v Coleraine
Magherafelt v Claudy
Losing teams into the shield final.

Final – Sunday, September 26
Shield Final – Wednesday, September 29

Junior championship

Semi-Finals – Monday, September 13 (7.30)
Dungiven v Craigbane
Desertmartin v Ballerin
Losing teams into the shield final.

Final – Sunday, September 26
Shield Final – Wednesday, September 29

Glen see off Moneymore to book semi-final spot against Ballinascreen

Annie O’Lochlainn scored 0-7 for the Watties

Champions Steelstown ease to the last four

The Ógs now face Ballymaguigan in the semi-final

