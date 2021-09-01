Glen to face Ballinascreen in championship semi-final

The Glen team pictured after their quarter-final win over Moneymore.
The semi-final lineups for the Derry Ladies Football championships is now complete.
Senior champions Steelstown powered their way past Faughanvale in Monday night's quarter-final.
They will face Ballymaguigan in a repeat of last year's final.
Glen will now play Ballinascreen in the semi-final after their win over Moneymore.
Senior championship
Quarter-Finals - Monday, August 30 (7.00)
(1) Glen v Moneymore
(2) Faughanvale v Steelstown
Losing teams into an open draw for shield semi-finals on Wednesday, September 22.
Semi-Finals – Monday, September 13 (7.30)
Glen v Ballinascreen
Steelstown v Ballymaguigan
Losing teams into and open draw for shield semi-finals.
Final – Sunday, September 26
Shield Final – Wednesday, September 29
Intermediate championship
Semi-Finals – Monday, September 13 (7.30)
Limavady v Coleraine
Magherafelt v Claudy
Losing teams into the shield final.
Final – Sunday, September 26
Shield Final – Wednesday, September 29
Junior championship
Semi-Finals – Monday, September 13 (7.30)
Dungiven v Craigbane
Desertmartin v Ballerin
Losing teams into the shield final.
Final – Sunday, September 26
Shield Final – Wednesday, September 29
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.