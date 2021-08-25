Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Five minutes with: Greenlough and Derry's Shannon O'Neill

As part of the County Derry Post's Women in Sport feature, we profile a range of different sports.

One of them was Greenlough and Derry camog Shannon O'Neill.

FIVEMINUTESWITH....Shannon O'Neill

Age: 17.

Position: Corner forward.

Leftie or Rightie:  Leftie.

Favourite song: Rise up by Andra Day.

Favourite film: Last Three Days.

Favourite food: Pasta.

Favourite drink: Lucozade.

Favourite boots: Nike. 

Favourite holiday destination: Newcastle. 

If you were throwing a party, name three people you would invite: Erin Henry, Amy Murphy and Jessica Milne.

Earliest sporting memory: Being goalie around six years old at a blitz in Loup.

Highlight of career: Winning championship in 2017 against Castledawson.

Lowest point of career: Being diagnosed with diabetes and stopped camogie for about a month or two.

Your best performance of your career: Senior match against Na Magha in 2019.

And the worst: A school camogie match in Loreto school in Coleraine.

Best piece of advice someone has ever given you: Stop saying u can’t I know you can 

Biggest influence on your career: My mummy.

Who was your sporting idol growing up? Roisin Gallagher.

Have you any interesting superstitions? I believe a negative mind will not give you a positive game.

How do you relax before a big game? Play happy songs and relax watching TV.

If you were involved in sport at committee level, what would the first thing you would change? Make sure that all subs have the chance on the field.

Your favourite training drill: Taxis. 

And the one that you dread most: sprints.

Best trainer in your team: Ursula Mullan.

Best and worst dresser: Maria Mullan.

Who spends the most time in front of the mirror? Myself. 

