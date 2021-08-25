Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Ballymaguigan take title after Glack's win over Ballerin

Niall McGowan hit 1-6 for Glack

Ballymaguigan take title after Glack's win over Ballerin

Niall McGowan scored 1-6 to sink Ballerin. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Ballymaguigan were the big winners at Brolly Park on Tuesday night, where Glack's shock win over Ballerin decided the destination of the title.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2

Glack 2-12
Ballerin 1-13

Ballymaguigan had beaten Glack by 20 points in their previous game and now take the title.

The difference here was that Glack were back to full strength for the first time in many weeks .

It was a closely contested game all through with Glack leading by 2-4 to 1-5 at the interval.

Their goals came from the outstanding Niall McGowan and speedy half forward Adam O’Kane.

An already weakened Ballerin defence was hit further when half backs Shane Ferris and Jarlath Bradley and corner back Chrissy McIntyre had to retire injured during the game.

With the league’s top scorer Gary Keane closely guarded by the Glack defence, it left room for Paul Ferris who equalled McGowan’s total of 1-6.

A timely boos for the 2019 junior champions Glack before they launch into the highly demanding intermediate championship.

GLACK: Paul King; Ryan O’Kane, Ciaran O’Brien, Tommy O’Kane; Luke McLaughlin, Ciaran Carmichael, Padraig Morgan; Martin McGonigle, Niall McGowan (1-6); Jimmy O’Connor (0-1), Shane Toner (0-1), Adam O’Kane (1-1); Eddie McLaughlin, Ryan Morgan (0-3), Aaron Moore
SUBS: Liam O’Brien for L McLaughlin, Liam Moore for E McLaughlin, Cormac Boyle for A Moore

BALLERIN: Ronan Mullan; Stephen Mullan, Callum Bradley, Chrissy McIntyre' Shane Ferris, Jarlath Bradley, Sean Ferris; Liam Brown, Kosta Papachristopolous (0-1); Bobby Mullan (0-1), Paul Ferris (1-6), Mark Ferris, Ryan Doherty, Eugene Mullan, Gary Keane (0-4)
SUBS: Leigh Ferris for J Bradley, Oran Caning for Shane Ferris and Shane McIntyre (0-1) for Chrissy McIntyre

Fixture details released for first weekend of football championship action in Derry

Derry CCC have again went for a group format

Derry set for continued championship streaming service

Season tickets available to buy

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media