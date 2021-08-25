Ballymaguigan take title after Glack's win over Ballerin

Ballymaguigan were the big winners at Brolly Park on Tuesday night, where Glack's shock win over Ballerin decided the destination of the title.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2

Glack 2-12

Ballerin 1-13

Ballymaguigan had beaten Glack by 20 points in their previous game and now take the title.

The difference here was that Glack were back to full strength for the first time in many weeks .

It was a closely contested game all through with Glack leading by 2-4 to 1-5 at the interval.

Their goals came from the outstanding Niall McGowan and speedy half forward Adam O’Kane.

An already weakened Ballerin defence was hit further when half backs Shane Ferris and Jarlath Bradley and corner back Chrissy McIntyre had to retire injured during the game.

With the league’s top scorer Gary Keane closely guarded by the Glack defence, it left room for Paul Ferris who equalled McGowan’s total of 1-6.

A timely boos for the 2019 junior champions Glack before they launch into the highly demanding intermediate championship.

GLACK: Paul King; Ryan O’Kane, Ciaran O’Brien, Tommy O’Kane; Luke McLaughlin, Ciaran Carmichael, Padraig Morgan; Martin McGonigle, Niall McGowan (1-6); Jimmy O’Connor (0-1), Shane Toner (0-1), Adam O’Kane (1-1); Eddie McLaughlin, Ryan Morgan (0-3), Aaron Moore

SUBS: Liam O’Brien for L McLaughlin, Liam Moore for E McLaughlin, Cormac Boyle for A Moore

BALLERIN: Ronan Mullan; Stephen Mullan, Callum Bradley, Chrissy McIntyre' Shane Ferris, Jarlath Bradley, Sean Ferris; Liam Brown, Kosta Papachristopolous (0-1); Bobby Mullan (0-1), Paul Ferris (1-6), Mark Ferris, Ryan Doherty, Eugene Mullan, Gary Keane (0-4)

SUBS: Leigh Ferris for J Bradley, Oran Caning for Shane Ferris and Shane McIntyre (0-1) for Chrissy McIntyre