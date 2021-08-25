Fixture details released for first weekend of football championship action in Derry

Derry have made the final payment on their Owenbeg development loan
The fixture details have been confirmed for the opening round of the Derry adult football championships on the week ending Sunday, September 5.
Desertmartin will begin the defence of the Joe Brolly Cup when the junior championship begins next Wednesday night.
The clash of Loup and Ballinascreen in the senior championship will be streamed live via www.DerryGaa.ie
O'Neill's SFC
Group A
Ballinascreen v Loup
Thursday (8.00) – Owenbeg
Ref: Mervyn McAleese (Drum)
Dungiven v Foreglen
Sunday (5.30) - Owenbeg
Ref: Barry Cassidy (Bellaghy)
Group B
Ballinderry v Newbridge
Thursday (8.00) – Ballinderry
Ref: Declan O'Connor (Dungiven)
Banagher v Coleraine
Friday (8.00) – Banagher
Ref: Benny Quinn (Lavey)
Group C
Slaughtneil v Claudy
Friday (8.00) – Slaughtneil
Ref: Sean Curran (Faughanvale)
Lavey v Swatragh
Sunday (3.30) - Lavey
Ref: John Joe Cleary (Castledawson)
Group D
Glen v Bellaghy
Sunday (2.00) - Glen
Ref: Damian Harkin (Slaughtmanus)
Magherafelt v Kilrea
Sunday (5.30) - Lavey
Ref: Dan Mullan (Glenullin)
McFeely Group IFC
Group A
Glenullin v Slaughtmanus
Sunday (3.30) - Glenullin
Ref: Harry Tohill (Greenlough)
Castledawson v Faughanvale
Sunday (5.30) - Castledawson
Ref: Martin McErlane (Ballinderry)
Group B
Drumsurn v Doire Trasna
Friday (8.00) – Celtic Park
Ref: Gregory McWilliams (Ballinascreen)
Greenlough v Glack
Sunday (2.00) – Greenlough
Ref: Caolan McDonald (Magilligan)
Group C
Steelstown v Lissan
Sunday (3.30) – Steelstown
Ref: Richie Donoghue
Ballymaguigan v Limavady
Friday (8.00) – Ballymaguigan
Ref: Gavin Hegarty (Sean Dolan's)
Premier Electrics JFC
Doire Colmcille v Desertmartin
Wednesday (7.00) – Doire Colmcille
Ref: Kieran O'Connor (Slaughtmanus)
Magilligan v Craigbane
Sunday (1.00) – Doire Colmcille
Ref: Martin Donnelly (Coleraine)
Sean Dolan's v Drum
Sunday (1.00) – Sean Dolan's
Ref: Terence McGilligan (Slaughtmanus)
