Derry set to continued championship streaming service

Last year's beaten semi-finalists Loup will face Ballinascreen in the first live streamed game of this season's championship.

It comes after the return of Derry GAA's online streamed championship coverage for the 2021 season.

The service began last year, with a season ticket offer of £30 which had 'over 800' subscribers and took in £75,000 in revenue for Derry GAA.

The clash on Thursday week is the first of a 'minimum of 10' games to be broadcast live this season, again via the official county website, www.DerryGAA.ie.

“Our #WeAreDerry streaming platform was a huge success in 2020,” outlines Chairman Stephen Barker.

“With the pandemic taking hold we felt it was vital for us to provide access to our games to as many people as possible, especially with many vulnerable members of our community shielding and completely unable to attend fixtures.”

The county's 'Netflix-style' will have deferred coverage of the majority of all other club championship fixtures available to view on-demand for a one-off price of £35 allowing viewers access to all content.

With social distancing measures still in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance at matches is again likely to be restricted over the coming weeks.

The service will enable Gaels, at home and abroad, live access to three SFC group games, two last 16 matches, two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final. In addition, the senior hurling final will also be streamed live.

The action commences on Thursday September 2, when Loup's clash with Ballinascreen live from Owenbeg. The other live group games will feature holders Slaughtneil against Lavey and Magherafelt's clash with Glen, a repeat of the 2019 final.

As an alternative to the season pass, live games can be purchased individually for a cost of £5.

“As a community, we are still trying to negotiate restrictions due to Covid-19 and therefore Derry GAA is delighted that we are able to provide the streaming service again in 2021,” Barker added.

“The production value of our broadcasts has been top-quality and with commentator Alan Gunn and the team of analysts we are able to provide viewers a full flavour of the Derry championships. It really is the next-best thing and we look forward to once again bringing that colour and excitement into people’s televisions and devices, wherever they are.

“The ability for us to bring live games to fans in Derry and across the world in 2020 was unprecedented and we thank the Gaels in Derry and beyond for their support of the service. Their contribution to this initiative has directly helped us invest in facilities such as the recent upgraded internet infrastructure at Owenbeg, which will in turn help improve the digital services we provide.”

Barker was also keen to point to the generous support of Derry GAA sponsors and others who make the initiative possible.

“We also acknowledge those that helped us behind the scenes. The GAA volunteers at Bellaghy and Magherafelt provided us with access to their venues and services last year while Martin McKenna and his team of videographers continue to ensure we can watch all matches back on-demand. Their support and commitment is reflective of the spirit we have in the Derry GAA community.”

To subscribe, visit derrygaa.ie/watch