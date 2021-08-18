Kevin Lynch's ease to victory at Ballinascreen

Kevin Lynch's went top of the table on score difference with their win at Ballinascreen.

SPERRIN GALVANIERS SHL

Kevin Lynch's 2-21

Ballinascreen 1-11

The winners hit all of their 2-21 from play including 1-6 from Odhran McKeever from centre-forward.

Shane Elliott pulled Adrian Armstrong out as a third midfielder, leaving Tiarnán McHugh and Conor Kelly as a two-man inside forward line.

Ballinascreen left Aidan McGuigan as a sweeper, but pulled Cormac Gough – listed as a corner-forward – to midfield and it allowed Kevin Lynch's Niall McNicholl to act as a sweeper.

Niall Ferris set the tone of the game from early on with his runs on the overlap and use of the ball from wing-back. Ballinascreen unable to get a foothold in their half-forward line and were always playing second fiddle.

An opening Ferris point was followed by a half-chance for a goal for Ryan Scullion, but he didn't fully connect and Niall McGonagle made the save.

Richie Mullan fed Tiarnán McHugh for a score before a fifth minute Anton Scullion point got the home side off the mark.

McKeever (2), Armstrong and Ferris had the Lynch's 0-6 to 0-1 ahead and in total control. Marty Mulgrew tried to find Anton Scullion on his pick-outs.

Cormac Gough, from two placed balls, replied for 'Screen but they were living on scraps as the visitors' half-back line took control.

After the water break, Noel Rafferty – Ballinascreen's most potent player – looked to have found the net after goalkeeper McGonagle was robbed, but Paddy Kelly made a reflex save on the line.

In a spell in the second quarter, McKeever played inside and when McHugh came out he began to run at 'Screen. He notched two quick scores and played in Sean Kelly for a score, putting the Lynch's 0-12 to 0-5 ahead at half-time.

Three unanswered points opened a 10-point lead before Anton and Ryan Scullion made a score for Ciaran Doyle.

With 40 minutes on the clock, Kevin Lynch's hit their first goal of the game. Sean Kelly played the ball to Niall Ferris in space on the right wing. With an opening for goal, Ferris played an excellent reverse pass to Conor Kelly in front of goal and he made no mistake to open a 1-17 0- 7 lead.

Aaron Kelly fired a shot into the top corner of McGonagle's net before the water break, but it only added a degree of respectability to the scoreline.

With five minutes to go, Sean Kelly's long was batted away by Mulgrew, who lost control of the sliotar, and McKeever finished to the net.

KEVIN LYNCH'S: Niall McGonagle; Paddy Kelly, Jack Mullan; Niall McNicholl; Niall Ferris (0-4), Richie Mullan, John Mullan; Adrian Armstrong (0-1); Eoghan Cassidy, Darragh Mullan; Thomas Brady, Odhran McKeever (1-6), Sean Kelly (0-3), Tiarnán McHugh (0-3), Conor Kelly (1-3)

SUBS: Pauric McNicholl, Conan McReynolds (0-1), Shea McKeever, Ruairi Craig

BALLINASCREEN: Marty Mulgrew; Phily McGlade, Daire Kelly; Aidan McGuigan; Aodhan O'Hagan, James O'Connor, Ruairi McWilliams; John McCloskey (0-2), Caolite McAlinden, Cormac Gough (0-2, 1f, 1 '65'); Anton Scullion (0-2), Aaron Kelly (1-0), Ciaran Doyle (0-1); Noel Rafferty, Ryan Scullion (0-4f)

SUBS: Oran Cleary, Cathal Donnelly