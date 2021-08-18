The County Derry Post/Derry Now GAA team of the week

After a week of action from Derry county teams and the local club scene, here is our team of the week (ending Sunday, August 15)
1 - Thomas Mallon (Loup senior) - Postie made a fine save from Paul McAtamney in their draw at Davitt Park, kicked well into the wind in the first-half and made a fine double save in the lead-up to Swatragh's goal.
2- Padhraic O'Neill (Dungiven U15) - The joint captain gave Dungiven a platform to build their victory over Glenullin and defended very well in the second-half as his side pushed on for a comfortable win.
3 - Dara Rafferty (Drumsurn senior) - Drumsurn's game has been about supporting the man on the ball. On top of a strong defensive performance on Kevin O'Connor, Rafferty got forward to notch two points.
4 – Sean Martin Quinn (Swatragh dual) – He grabbed his side's vital goal before the second water break to stop Loup's momentum. On the hurling front, he notched 1-7 against Eoghan Rua.
5 – Gabhan McIvor (Ballinascreen U15) – Ballinascreen had a stylish team which scored at will. McIvor was an important cog with his interceptions in defence and chipped in with a point.
6 – Ciaran McFaul (Glen senior) – For the second week in a row, McFaul has been the heartbeat of Glen's team. His three points cemented a fine performance against Coleraine.
7 – Erin Doherty (Derry senior) – Derry lost out in the All-Ireland race, but Erin Doherty was a consistent performer for the Oakleafers from wing back. She scored a point, but was involved in much of their play.
8 – Oisin Doherty (Newbridge U15) – Newbridge saw off a brave Craigbane challenge, but the skipper was influential in the entire performance and scored 1-9 in the process.
9 – Ryan Devine (Steelstown senior) – Steelstown are building a bit of form coming into the championship and Devine scored three points in a convincing win over Faughanvale.
10 – Darragh McGilligan (Derry U20/Kevin Lynch's and Drumsurn senior) – Despite his side's defeat, he was immense with 0-9 against Meath. The following night he played a part in Kevin Lynch's defeat of Slaughtneil and came on as sub and kicked a fine score in Dungiven's win at Glenullin.
11 – Sean Kearney (Swatragh senior) – Kearney had a fine game in Swatragh's draw with Loup. On top of his two points, he was central to much of their attacking including a peach of a pass in the lead up to their goal.
12 – Liam Eoin Campbell (Banagher senior) – Banagher hurlers bounced back from a defeat to Slaughtneil with victory over Ballinascreen and Campbell scored 1-9 of their total.
13 – Tiarnán Moore (Banagher senior) – His side needed two goals either side of half-time to see off Castledawson and he scored both. He capped off his performance with a third goal in an overall tally of 3-4.
14 – Tiarnán McHugh (Drumsurn/Kevin Lynch's senior) – He scored four of Drumsurn's total in their important win over Foreglen and matched the feat with the wee ball as Kevin Lynch's overcame Slaughtneil.
15 – Brian Quinn (Ballinascreen U15) – The most exciting team of the week was the balance of Ballinascreen U15s. Quinn went through two different markers and still finished with five points from play.
