First half scoring exploits put Banagher on track to victory over Ballinascreen

Banagher bounced back from their heavy defeat with victory over Ballinascreen on Thursday night at Fr McNally Park.

SPERRIN GALVANISERS SHL



Banagher 2-17

Ballinascreen 2-14

Ryan Lynch's side built their victory during a first-half performance that saw them shoot 2-9 of their overall total.

Ballinascreen put up a better showing in the second half and were able to call on Paul Cleary from the bench on his way back from injury.

Mark and Ciaran Lynch opened the scoring for Banagher before the in-form Liam Eoin Campbell struck for the game's first goal, shortly followed by one for Niall Biggs.

With the aid of the breeze, Banagher took a form grip on the game, capitalising on Ballinasccreen handling errors. When they went on the break, points from Campbell (3), Biggs and Ciaran Lynch helped Banagher open up a 2-9 to 1-7 interval lead, with Anton Scullion scoring 'Screen's goal.

The visitors made a better contest of the game in the second half, with Noel Rafferty scoring their goal, but four Campbell points and two from Sean McCullagh eased Banagher to victory.

The sides will meet in the final group game of the hurling championship next month.

BANAGHER: Johnny O'Dwyer; Shane Murphy, Ruairi McCloskey, Jack Lynch; Niall Farren, Oisin McCloskey, Keelan O'Kane; Callum O'Kane, Ciaran Lynch (0-2); Sean McCullagh (0-2), Tiarnán McCloskey, Liam Eoin Campbell (1-9, 7f); Daniel McGrellis (0-1), Fiontan McGilligan, Niall Biggs (1-2)

BALLINASCREEN: Marty Mulgrew; Philly McGlade, Daire Kelly, Aidan McGuigan; Ciaran Doyle, Ruairi McWilliams, Charlie Gilmore; John McCloskey (0-1), Eamonn Conway (0-3, 2f), Reece McSorley (0-1f), Aaron Kelly (0-1), Anton Scullion (1-1); Cormac Gough (0-3f), Ryan Scullion (0-3), Noel Rafferty (1-1)

SUBS: Ciaran McBride, John McAllister, Paul Cleary, Conor McSorley, Michael Kennedy