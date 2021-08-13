13/08/2021

Kevin Lynch's clinch win over Slaughtneil with Kelly goal

Both sides have been kept apart in the SHC group stages

Sean Kelly scored Kevin Lynch's goal to clinch victory over Slaughtneil. (Pic: Brendan McTaggart)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Sean Kelly goal seals Kevin Lynch's victory at Emmet Park

SPERRIN GALVANISERS SHL

Kevin Lynch's 1-20
Slaughtneil 1-14
Kevin Lynch's kept their titles hopes alive and the pressure on leaders Lavey with victory over champions Slaughtneil at Emmet Park on Thursday night.

The visitors had Tiarnán McHugh, Conor and Sean Kelly as a key attacking trio. A blistering start saw the Lynch's in a commanding 0-9 to 0-1 lead by the first water break.

On the restart, Slaughtneil went on to have their purple match to tie the game before the Lynch's edged into a 0-10 to 0-9 half-time.

Gerald Bradley scored a 35th minute goal to put Michael McShane's side in the lead, but missed chances prevented them from asking any questions of the visitors, who were boosted by the input of Eoghan Cassidy and Darragh McGilligan for the last 10 minutes.

Shane Elliott's side were able to keep the score ticking over until a 57th minute goal from Sean Kelly, after a neat team move from defence and pass from brother Conor

Slaughtneil came with a strong finished, but the Kevin Lynch's defence dug deep to repel any chance of conceding a goal to seal an away win.

With both teams seeded in the recent championship draw, it would take a brave man to bet against the sides crossing swords in the championship final later in the season.

KEVIN LYNCH'S: Niall McGonagle; Niall McNicholl, Paddy Kelly, Jack Mullan; Niall Ferris (0-2), Richie Mullan (0-5f), John Mullan; Conan McReynolds Thomas Brady; Shea McKeever, Odhran McKeever (0-1), Sean Kelly (1-4, 2f); Tiarnán McHugh (0-4), Conor Kelly (0-4), Adrian Armstrong
SUBS: Eoghan Cassidy, Darragh McGilligan

SLAUGHTNEIL: Oisin O'Doherty; Morgan McEldowney, Sean Cassidy, Peadar Kearney; Seán Ó Caiside, Paul McNeill, Meehaul McGrath; Paddy Convery, Karl McKaigue; Mark McGuigan (0-1), Gerald Bradley (1-3), Brendan Rogers (0-4); Peter McCullagh (0-1), Michael McEldowney, Proinsias Burke (0-5,. 4f, 1 '65')
SUBS: Sean Cassidy, James McCloskey, Jack Cassidy, Jerome McGuigan

