Derry Ladies set for U18 Final with Fermanagh

Derry Ladies will face Fermanagh on Wednesday night in Brewster Park (7.00) in the Ulster Minor Silver Final.
The aim to build on a great championship performance against Donegal and emulate the U16 squad who defeated Fermanagh in the Bronze Final last weekend.
The game will be steamed live on the Derry Ladies Facebook page from 6.45pm.
Derry Ladies' minor squad: Ellie Conway (Magherafelt), Megan McGill (Limavady), Anna McDaid (Ballinascreen), Jodie Canning (Limavady), Rachel Keenan (Ballymaguigan), Kate Gribben (Ballymaguigan), Annie Kilpatrick (Magherafelt), Kate Higgins (Magherafelt), Caoimhe McCloskey (Dungiven), Cassie Loughran (Lissan), Clodagh Moore (Ballerin), Dara McKeever (Steelstown), Orla McGeogh (Steelstown), Orlagh O'Kane (Craigbane), Caoimhe McNally (Ballymaguigan), Emily Salmon (Steelstown), Kate Gallagher (Steelstown), Emma Connolly (Steelstown), Amy Rose Mulligan (Ballinascreen), Aine Young (Magherafelt), Niamh Martin (Ballymaguigan), Ciara Scullion (Desertmartin), Erin McKeever (Dungiven), Sara Doyle (Ballymaguigan), Maeve Mooney (Steelstown), Sarah White (Slaughtmanus), Emma McLaughlin (Magherafelt), Lucy O'Kane (Coleraine), Maebh Cleneghan (Faughanvale), Emma McCloskey (Ballerin), Katie Bryson (Faughanvale), Emma Conlon (Faughanvale), Caoimhe Barr (Saughtmanus), Eimear Watson (Slaughtmanus), Leah Boyce (Claudy)
