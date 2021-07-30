Derry U15 football championship gets under way

Lavey's win over Magherafelt sets them up with a semi-final with Slaughtneil in the Derry U15 A championship next week.
On the other side of the draw, Ballinascreen - last year's U14 champions - will face Bellaghy.
U15 FC Quarter-Finals
A
Lavey 3-9 Magherafelt 4-5, Slaughtneil 2-11 Greenlough 0-6, Ballinascreen 7-12 Glen 0-7, Bellaghy 5-5 Steelstown 2-9
Semi-Finals - Thursday, August 5
Slaughtneil v Lavey, Ballinascreen v Bellaghy
B1
Ballinderry 2-5 Dungiven 1-10, Faughanvale 5-22 Banagher 1-6, Desertmartin 4-9 St Patrick's 6-15, Glenullin 5-12 Loup 2-7
Semi-Finals - Thursday, August 5
Dungiven v Faughanvale. St Patrick's v Glenullin
B2
Swatragh 4-14 Castledawson 2-9, Coleraine d/f Craigbane w/o, Newbridge 10-13 Kilrea 4-8, Doire Trasna 1-6 Limavady 4-11
Semi-Finals - Thursday, August 5
Swatragh v Craigbane, Newebridge v Limavady
C Round 1
Lissan 4-18 St Michael's 2-12
Quarter-Finals - Thursday, August 5
Ballerin v Slaughtmanus, Foreglen v Sean Dolan's, Claudy v Doire Colmcille
