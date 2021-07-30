Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Updated top scorers from the Derry club leagues

Take a look at the hotshots across all the clubs

Updated top scorers from the Derry clubs leagues

Michael McMullan

Here are the latest top scorers from the Derry club leagues.

DIV 1A: Oran Armstrong (Claudy) 0-45, Damon Gallagher (Bellaghy) 1-40, Paul Gunning (Glen) 4-29, Christopher Bradley (Slaughtneil) 0-30, Dara Mooney (Coleraine) 2-22, Conor O'Neill (Ballinderry) 1-23, Anthony O'Neill (Loup) 1-19, Shane Heavron (Magherafelt) 1-19, Mark McGrogan (Newbridge) 0-21, Lorcan McMullen (Coleraine) 3-12
Other clubs' top scorers, outside the top 10: Noel Rafferty (Ballinascreen) 0-17, Declan Hughes (Lavey) 1-14, James Kearney (Swatragh) 0-20

DIV 1B: Tiarnan Moore (Banagher) 5-40, Kevin O'Connor (Foreglen) 2-41, Eoin Bradley (Glenullin) 3-38, James Kielt (Kilrea) 5-28, Enda Lynn (Greenlough) 0-31, Conor Murphy (Dungiven) 1-28, Cahir O'Connor (Foreglen) 4-15, Gavin McShane (Slaughtmanus) 1-23, Tiarnán McHugh (Drumsurn) 3-16, Stephen Bradley (Greenlough) 3-16
Other clubs' top scorers, outside the top 10: Shea McKenna (Castledawson) 3-15, Paddy O'Kane (Faughanvale) 2-17, Conor Loane (Lissan) 1-9, Rory Maguire (Steelstown) 2-10, Ben McCarron (Steelstown) 2-10

DIV 2: Gary Keane (Ballerin) 6-76, Cormac Quigley (Limavady) 9-18, Niall McGowan (Glack) 3-32, Callan Bloomer (Moneymore) 0-39, Colly Mullan (Magilligan) 1-35, William McLaughlin (Ardmore) 5-23, Barry McGlone (Ballymaguigan) 2-29, Eoghan Quigg (Doire Trasna) 2-27, Richard King (Limavady) 6-14, Conor Logue (Magilligan) 1-26, Odhran McKane (Sean Dolan's) 2-23, Enda McGuckin (Desertmartin) 3-20
Other clubs top scorers', outside the top 10: Lee Moore (Craigbane) 4-8, Mal Campbell (Doire Colmcille) 2-6, Micheál Farren (Drum) 0-17, Niall McGonigle (Dungiven) 2-17 (inc. 0-2 for seniors in Division 1B), Padraig Hasson (Dungiven) 2-15.
*Drum, Doire Colmcille, Dungiven, Ardmore, Sean Dolan's and Doire Trasna lists incomplete

SENIOR HURLING: Fintan Bradley (Lavey) 4-41, Sean Kelly (Kevin Lynch's) 2-31, Proinsias Burke (Slaughtneil) 1-30, Sean Martin Quinn (Swatragh) 1-28, Reece McSorley (Ballinascreen) 2-20, Tim Rankin (Na Magha) 1-21, Sean Leo McGoldrick (Coleraine) 0-22, Ryan Farren (Lavey) 1-13, Johnny O'Dwyer (Banagher) 3-7, Fintan McGurk (Swatragh) 1-12

