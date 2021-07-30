Updated top scorers from the Derry club leagues

Here are the latest top scorers from the Derry club leagues.
DIV 1A: Oran Armstrong (Claudy) 0-45, Damon Gallagher (Bellaghy) 1-40, Paul Gunning (Glen) 4-29, Christopher Bradley (Slaughtneil) 0-30, Dara Mooney (Coleraine) 2-22, Conor O'Neill (Ballinderry) 1-23, Anthony O'Neill (Loup) 1-19, Shane Heavron (Magherafelt) 1-19, Mark McGrogan (Newbridge) 0-21, Lorcan McMullen (Coleraine) 3-12
Other clubs' top scorers, outside the top 10: Noel Rafferty (Ballinascreen) 0-17, Declan Hughes (Lavey) 1-14, James Kearney (Swatragh) 0-20
DIV 1B: Tiarnan Moore (Banagher) 5-40, Kevin O'Connor (Foreglen) 2-41, Eoin Bradley (Glenullin) 3-38, James Kielt (Kilrea) 5-28, Enda Lynn (Greenlough) 0-31, Conor Murphy (Dungiven) 1-28, Cahir O'Connor (Foreglen) 4-15, Gavin McShane (Slaughtmanus) 1-23, Tiarnán McHugh (Drumsurn) 3-16, Stephen Bradley (Greenlough) 3-16
Other clubs' top scorers, outside the top 10: Shea McKenna (Castledawson) 3-15, Paddy O'Kane (Faughanvale) 2-17, Conor Loane (Lissan) 1-9, Rory Maguire (Steelstown) 2-10, Ben McCarron (Steelstown) 2-10
DIV 2: Gary Keane (Ballerin) 6-76, Cormac Quigley (Limavady) 9-18, Niall McGowan (Glack) 3-32, Callan Bloomer (Moneymore) 0-39, Colly Mullan (Magilligan) 1-35, William McLaughlin (Ardmore) 5-23, Barry McGlone (Ballymaguigan) 2-29, Eoghan Quigg (Doire Trasna) 2-27, Richard King (Limavady) 6-14, Conor Logue (Magilligan) 1-26, Odhran McKane (Sean Dolan's) 2-23, Enda McGuckin (Desertmartin) 3-20
Other clubs top scorers', outside the top 10: Lee Moore (Craigbane) 4-8, Mal Campbell (Doire Colmcille) 2-6, Micheál Farren (Drum) 0-17, Niall McGonigle (Dungiven) 2-17 (inc. 0-2 for seniors in Division 1B), Padraig Hasson (Dungiven) 2-15.
*Drum, Doire Colmcille, Dungiven, Ardmore, Sean Dolan's and Doire Trasna lists incomplete
SENIOR HURLING: Fintan Bradley (Lavey) 4-41, Sean Kelly (Kevin Lynch's) 2-31, Proinsias Burke (Slaughtneil) 1-30, Sean Martin Quinn (Swatragh) 1-28, Reece McSorley (Ballinascreen) 2-20, Tim Rankin (Na Magha) 1-21, Sean Leo McGoldrick (Coleraine) 0-22, Ryan Farren (Lavey) 1-13, Johnny O'Dwyer (Banagher) 3-7, Fintan McGurk (Swatragh) 1-12
