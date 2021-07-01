Eight different scorers as Limavady ease to a home win

Cormac Quigley grabbed two goals against Doire Colmcille. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 2
Limavady 8-14
Doire Colmcille 1-10
Limavady strolled to a comfortable win over Doire Colmcille on Monday night to join Ballymaguigan at the top of the table.
Both teams have been awarded the points for their games with unbeaten Craigbane, who have suspended activities as a 'precautionary measure' duo to a local Covid situation.
At the first water break the Wolfhounds led by 1-5 to 0-0 and it was all over at half time with the much fitter home team in front by 5-8 to 0-2.
Limavady manager Karl Diamond unleashed his bench in the second half and four of them found the target against the very poor visiting team.
Richard King hit three goals, with newcomer John Butcher continuing his fine form at senior level.
LIMAVADY: Oran Hartin; Luke Welsh Rush, Tom Deery, Oisin Kelly; Jamie McLaughlin, Conor Boyd, Tony Gallagher; Sheagh McLaughlin, Jack Deery; Oisin Hassan (0-2), Richard King (3-5), Harry Butcher (0-1); Brandon O’Brien, Cormac Quigley (2-1), John Butcher (1-3)
SUBS: Fintan Curley (0-1), Eoghan Gormley (1-0), Ronan Bond (1-0), Kieran McGlinchey (0-1), Eunan McLaughlin, David Brolly
