Top scorers in the Derry club leagues

With the Derry club scene well underway, Gary Keane leads the scoring charts on the football front, with Lavey's Fintan Bradley top of the pile on the hurling scene.
DIVISION 1A (3 Rounds)
Paul Gunning 3-12, Christopher Bradley 0-17, Damon Gallagher 0-16, Oran Armstrong 0-16, Shane Heavron 1-13, Cailean O'Boyle 3-6, Glenn McOscar 1-11, Dara Mooney 1-11, Conor O'Neill 0-12, Anthony O'Neill 1-9
DIVISION 1B (3 Rounds)
Tiarnan Moore 3-21, James Kielt 4-12, Enda Lynn 0-17, Shea McKenna 2-8, Paddy O'Kane 2-8, Conor Murphy 1-10, Gavin McShane 0-12, Tiernan Woods 3-3, Kevin O'Connor 0-11, Tiarnán McHugh 1-8, Stephen Bradley 2-5
DIVISION 2 (4 Rounds)
Gary Keane 1-30, William McLaughlin 4-10, Cormac Quigley 4-10, Niall McGonagle 2-15, Lee Moore 4-8, Callan Bloomer 0-19, Daniel Bradley, 3-8, Colly Mullan 0-16, Enda McGuckin 2-10, Ryan Moore 2-8, John Butcher 3-7, Micheál Farren 0-15, Barry McGlone 1-12
SENIOR HURLING (4 Rounds)
Fintan Bradley 4-33, Sean Kelly 2-31, Proinsias Burke 1-22, Tim Rankin 1-14, Reece McSorley 2-11, Johnny O'Dwyer 3-7, Ryan Farren 1-12, Sean Leo McGoldrick 0-13, Paddy Quinn 0-12, Sean Martin Quinn, 0-12
