Top scorers in the Derry club leagues

Gary Keane and Fintan Bradley lead the scoring charts

Top scorers in the Derry club leagues

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

With the Derry club scene well underway, Gary Keane leads the scoring charts on the football front, with Lavey's Fintan Bradley top of the pile on the hurling scene.

DIVISION 1A (3 Rounds)
Paul Gunning 3-12, Christopher Bradley 0-17, Damon Gallagher 0-16, Oran Armstrong 0-16, Shane Heavron 1-13, Cailean O'Boyle 3-6, Glenn McOscar 1-11, Dara Mooney 1-11, Conor O'Neill 0-12, Anthony O'Neill 1-9

DIVISION 1B (3 Rounds)
Tiarnan Moore 3-21, James Kielt 4-12, Enda Lynn 0-17, Shea McKenna 2-8, Paddy O'Kane 2-8, Conor Murphy 1-10, Gavin McShane 0-12, Tiernan Woods 3-3, Kevin O'Connor 0-11, Tiarnán McHugh 1-8, Stephen Bradley 2-5

DIVISION 2 (4 Rounds)
Gary Keane 1-30, William McLaughlin 4-10, Cormac Quigley 4-10, Niall McGonagle 2-15, Lee Moore 4-8, Callan Bloomer 0-19, Daniel Bradley, 3-8, Colly Mullan 0-16, Enda McGuckin 2-10, Ryan Moore 2-8, John Butcher 3-7, Micheál Farren 0-15, Barry McGlone 1-12

SENIOR HURLING (4 Rounds)
Fintan Bradley 4-33, Sean Kelly 2-31, Proinsias Burke 1-22, Tim Rankin 1-14, Reece McSorley 2-11, Johnny O'Dwyer 3-7, Ryan Farren 1-12, Sean Leo McGoldrick 0-13, Paddy Quinn 0-12, Sean Martin Quinn, 0-12

Swatragh see off Newbridge to pick up first win

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie