Newbridge started without U20 players Conor McAteer and Shane McGrogan

Swatragh see off Newbridge to pick up first win

Francis Kearney scored 0-2 for Swatragh. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Swatragh 1-13
Newbridge 1-9

Swatragh picked up their first win of the season with a controlled performance at Newbridge on Sunday afternoon.

Newbridge manager Killian Conlan lined out without county U20 players Shane McGrogan and Conor McAteer.

Swatragh gave a first start of the season to Patrick Kearney and had his brother Sean, himself on the Derry U20 panel.

In a tight first-half, a Swatragh goal made the difference. An error in the Newbridge defence was punished by promising Swatragh youngster Feargal Coyle.

The 'Bridge were left to regret missed chances, as a more economic Swatragh made most of their possession.

In the second-half, Swatragh managed the game by sitting back to close Newbridge, before their effective breakaways helped them into a six-point lead.

Declan McKeever had a fine game at centre-back on Swatragh playmaker Sean Kearney, but overall they couldn't get to the level of their performance to that of  the win over Slaughtneil.

For their part, Swatragh controlled the game before Nathan Rocks netted from a late penalty.

SWATRAGH: Sean McNicholl; Niall Coyle (0-1), Diarmuid Dillon, Tiarnan Walsh; Brian Diamond, Liam Kearney (0-1), Sean Martin Quinn; Conor McAtamney (0-1), Patrick Kearney (0-2); Cathal Quinn, Sean Kearney (0-2, 1 '45'), James Kearney (0-2f); Cahal Murray, Francis Kearney (0-2f), Feargal Coyle (1-0)
SUBS: Peadar Coyle, Fintan McGurk (0-2), Paul McAtamney

NEWBRIDGE: Michael O'Neill; Tiernan McCann, Conor McGrogan, Ciaran Brooks; Dessie McColgan, Declan McKeever, Peter Gilmore; Nathan Rocks (1-0 pen), Michael Bateson; Odhran McGlone (0-1), Mark McGrogan (0-6), PJ O’Neill; Peter McGrogan (0-1), Paddy McGuigan, Jude Diamond (0-1)
SUBS: Danny Mulholland, Callum McGrogan

