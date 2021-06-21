Glen get back to winning ways

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A



Glen 2-17

Ballinderry 1-10

Glen ruthlessly dispatched with Ballinderry at a sun-drenched Shamrock Park on Saturday afternoon.

Malachy O'Rourke started without Alex Doherty and new Derry U20 captain Conleth McGuckian however welcomed Ryan Dougan, Oisin Hegarty, Aidan Hughes into the side while Michael Warnock made his first appearance of the season from the bench.

The visitors, who were stung by a late Bellaghy winner last week, started the game with intent. Tiarnan Flanagan stroked over the first point of the game and other scores soon followed from Paul Gunning, Danny Tallon, Marc Dixon and Aidan Hughes as Glen went seven points clear before a Dermot McGuckin free for the Shamrocks off the mark.

This was soon followed by another spell of Glen dominance as they led 0-9 to 0-1 at the water break.

Ballinderry's next two scores came from Glenn McOscar, but Glen were well in control. A Dermot McGuckin, score from a mark, and a Conor O'Neill free were all Ballinderry had to show from a bleak first half with Glen going in comfortable at the break, 1-12 to 0-5, with Gunning grabbing a third goal in as many games.

Marc Dixon opened the scoring after the interval and Danny Tallon, who was in great form, soon fired to the net after good work by Declan McCusker, putting any thoughts of a Ballinderry comeback to bed.

A goal from Charlie Crozier and three O'Neill frees, as well as a good score from play from Matt Quinn put some respectability on the scoreboard, but Glen were comfortable winners, with corner-back Caolán Bradley notching a first point in senior football.

GLEN: Callum Mullan-Young; Caolán Bradley (0-1), Ryan Dougan, Oisin Hegarty; Tiernan Higgins, Connor Carville, Tiarnan Flanagan (0-2); Declan McCusker, Conor McDevitt; Aidan Hughes (0-1), Stevie O’Hara, Conor Convery; Paul Gunning (1-3), Danny Tallon (1-4, 1f), Marc Dixon (0-5)

SUBS: Philip O’Connell, Tiernan McCusker, Michael Warnock (0-1), Paddy Mullan, Ryan Gallagher

BALLINDERRY: Dara McVey; Michael McKee, Eamon Wilson, Declan Bell; Raymond Wilson, Cormac Murphy, Tommy Donnelly; Oisin Duffin, Eoin Devlin; Dara McKinless, Conor O'Neill (0-4f), Dermot McGuckin (0-2, 1f, 1m); Charlie Crozier (1-0), Glenn McOscar (0-3), Matt Quinn (0-1)

SUBS: Mark Bell, Conleth Mallon, Shea Coleman, Joe McVey