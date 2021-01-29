FROM THE ARCHIVE: Kilrea outmuscle Ballinderry

2010 JACK CASSIDY CUP FINAL

Kilrea 2-12

Ballinderry 1-5

This Kilrea team continued their unbeaten form in underage football, with a comfortable win over Ballinderry to land the South Derry U21 title.

James Kielt was released by Queen’s to play the game and it was his ability to kick frees from anywhere inside 60 yards that enabled Kilrea to relax and play the game they wanted to play in the second half.

The big Derry forward played in the middle and, although he got a lot of help from his team-mates under kickouts, it was the 1-5 he scored in the first half which made the difference.

For the first 20 minutes though, Ballinderry were happy enough. They weren’t getting out of their own half much but, playing against a horrible wind on a pitch that was so wet it was like an ice rink, they weren’t conceding much either.

Kielt kicked two from play and three massive frees to make it 0-5 to 0-1, with Ballinderry’s only score coming from a Dermot McGuckin free.

While Kielt was kicking the scores, it was far from a one man show. The man of the match was Enda McAleese. The first ball kicked in to him, he was out in front of Canice Rocks and he won a free 45 yards out. That just set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. McAleese won practically every ball kicked into him in the first half, and he became a strong ball carrier when they needed it in the second period.

Paddy McNeill has struggled with serious injuries over the past couple of years but he was able to play at corner forward and caused plenty of bother for Declan Bell.

It was Bell’s misjudgement of a long ball that led to the first goal that turned the game inexorably in Kilrea’s favour.

He came out to meet it 40 yards from goal but the ball hopped over his head and left Paddy McNeill and Enda McAleese two on one with Canice Rocks. McNeill timed the pass to perfection and McAleese was brilliantly calm as he gave Stephen Cassidy eyes to go across goal before just sliding it in at the near post.

That was with 21 minutes gone and five minutes later, they had their second major. McAleese was again heavily involved. He could have been content with a point but, sensing blood, he went for goal. His blasted effort hit Eamon Wilson on the side of the head and fell to James Kielt, who found the roof of the net from a narrow angle, making it 2-6 to 0-01 and Kilrea were on their way to victory.

KILREA: Jonathan Barkley; Liam Morrow, Paudie Mullan; Eamon Darragh, Michael McWilliams, James Quigg; James Kielt (1-7, 4f), Fergal Rainey; Benny McCusker, Paddy Draine (0-3), Tiernan Rafferty (0-1); Enda McAleese (1-0), Paddy McNeill (0-1)

SUBS: Denver Johnston for F Rainey (39), Paul Quigg for T Rafferty (49), Rory Quigg for P Mullan (53), Rory McWilliams for P McNeill (59)

BALLINDERRY: Stephen Cassidy; Declan Bell, Canice Rocks, Eamon Wilson; James Scott, Darren Lawn, Connor Nevin; John Devlin, Dermot McGuckin (1-2, 1f), Tony Martin (0-1); Daniel McKinless, Aaron Devlin (0-2f), Ryan Scullion

REF: Sean Hamill (Ballerin)