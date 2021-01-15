Derry ladies announce new minor manager

Paul Simpson has been confirmed as the new Derry ladies' minor manager.

"We are both delighted and honoured to have Paul and his team on board this season,” said acting Derry LGFA Acting Chairperson Hannah Caldwell, in a statement to the County Derry Post.

“The talent and ability of the Minor girls in Derry is enviable and we believe with this management team Derry will develop and produce a Minor team that will be capable to go toe-to-toe with any team in Ulster and beyond.”

Simpson, who is also the Ladies Board Development Officer since 2019, twice led Doire Trasna men to the junior league championship double in this two stints as senior manager.

He has coached Derry mens football at U15, U17 and minor level. More recently, Simpson is a coach with the Derry City Cathair Dhoire schools team. They reached the MacLarnon Cup final in 2018 and reached the knock-out stages of the MacRory Cup the following season.

His backroom team will comprise of Ballinascreen man Cathal O'Conor, Joanne O'Kane (Craigbane) and Ballymaguigan duo Declan McNally and Damian Nugent.

“Both myself and the other members of the Executive would like to take this opportunity to wish Paul, his backroom team and of course the Derry Minor girls all the very best of luck for the season ahead,” Caldwell continued.