LISTEN: Tyrone minor manager Collie Holmes' reaction to his side's win over Donegal

Derry minors will play Tyrone in the Ulster minor semi-final.

The Red Hands were 0-8 to 0-7 winners over Donegal, thanks to late points from Ruairi Canavan.

Tyrone manager Collie Holmes spoke with Tom Comack of DonegalLive. He was very happy with his charges and said it was never going to be easy against a tough Donegal side and in the difficult underfoot conditions.

