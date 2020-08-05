Late scoring burst gives Kevin Lynch's a championship victory over Banagher

DERRY SHC ROUND 2

Kevin Lynch's 2-15

Banagher 1-8

Goals from Padraig O'Kane and Tiarnán McHugh helped Kevin Lynch's to a tally of 2-5 in the last 17 minutes and secured their senior semi-final spot with victory over Banagher in perfect conditions Foreglen on Wednesday night.

When the teams went in at the water break, midway through the second half, they were deadlocked at 1-7 to 0-10.

In the first attack after the resumption, Odhran McKeever won a 46th minute penalty and after goalkeeper Daryl McDermott made a spectacular save Eoghan Cassidy's from shot, Padraig O'Kane was alert to stab the rebound home.

A brilliant catch and point from distance by youngster Darragh McGilligan helped the Lynch's into a three point lead and they breathed a sigh of relief when goalkeeper McDermott blazed a Banagher penalty over the bar.

In the closing stages, Tiarnán McHugh cracked home a second goal to kill off the game, with a margin that didn't reflect the effort Banagher put into the game.

It was feisty at times in the first half and Kevin Lynch's led 0-9 to 0-3 at the break, but John O'Dwyer's men, with a pep in their step, burst in the game during the third quarter.

Points from Liam Eoin Campbell and Sean McCullagh got them back in contention. Their effort was rewarded with an Oisin McCloskey goal after Sean Kelly denied Darragh Cartin from the initial shot, making the score 0-9 to 1-5 after 36 minutes.

Points from Cartin and Ciaran Lynch helped Banagher end the third quarter on level terms before the ruthless Lynch's final burst.

There was a full round of game on elsewhere. Slaughtneil were 1-22 to to 1-11 winners at Lavey, while Coleraine earned their second draw of the campaign against Swatragh in Glenullin.

Ballinascreen bounced back from their heavy defeat to Slaughtneil with a 4-21 to 2-9 win over Na Magha at Dean McGlinchey Park, with goals from Conor McSorley (2), Paul Cleary and Emmet Donnelly.

KEVIN LYNCH'S: Sean Kelly (0-1f); Donal Kelly, Paddy Kelly, John Mullan; Ciaran Steele, Conor Kelly, Mark Craig; Eoghan Cassidy (0-8, 6f), Richie Mullan; Darragh McGilligan (0-2), Niall Ferris (0-1), Thomas Brady (0-1); Odhrán McKeever (0-1), Tiarnán McHugh (1-0), Padraig O'Kane (1-1)

SUB: Kevin Hinphey for N Ferris (25)

BANAGHER: Daryl McDermott (0-1 pen); Shane Murphy, Ruairi McCloskey, Cathair McGilligan; Niall Farren, Brian Óg McGilligan, Darragh McCloskey; Ciaran Lynch (0-2), Liam Eoin Campbell (0-1); Fiontain McGilligan, Oisin McCloskey (1-0), Steafan McCloskey; Johnny O'Dwyer, Sean McCullagh (0-1), Darragh Cartin (0-3f)

SUBS: Pauric McCloskey for F McGilligan (57), Niall Biggs for L Campbell (61)

REF: E Hassan (Swatragh)