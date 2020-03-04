Dungiven's clash with Enniskillen will take place on Monday night

Dungiven's will face Enniskillen Gaels in the Ulster U21 championship on Monday night in Ahoghill.

The game was originally fixed for Saturday but Fermanagh's refixed NFL with Armagh will take place and with Derry hurlers' down to play Kildare on Sunday, both clubs and Creggan agreed on the new date.

Quarter-Finals

Sunday, March 8, 12noon, at Creggan

(3) Latton (Monaghan) v Clann Éireann (Armagh)

Sunday, March 8, 1.45, at Creggan

(4) Carryduff (Down) v St Brigids (Antrim)

Sunday, March 8, 3.30, at Creggan

(1) Carrickmore (Tyrone) V St Eunan's (Donegal)

Monday, March 9, 7.30, at Ahoghill

(2) Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) v Dungiven (Derry)



Semi-Finals - Dates - To be confirmed

1 v 2

3 v 4