COVID ONE YEAR ON: No honeymoon yet for last couple married before lockdown

Rosemarie and Sean Lynn made history last year, becoming the last couple in the UK to tie the knot before restrictions banning weddings were introduced. They told Liam Tunney they still haven't had the chance to go on honeymoon.

Rosemarie and Sean Lynn, from Dungiven, woke up almost a year ago oblivious to the fact they would end the day as newlyweds.

“It was crazy to look back on. How many people wake up in the morning not realising they are getting married that night?” said Rosemarie.

“We were driving about in the limousine that night and I remember saying to my bridesmaid Karen 'do you realise there is nobody else in the whole of the UK doing what we're doing right now?'

“It was the best decision we've ever made to get married and do it that way, keeping it simple.”

Sean and Rosemarie Lynn.

They didn't know it then, but keeping it simple was to become everyone's long-term mantra. With Rosemarie furloughed, she and Sean have been working on the family farm.

“We have the farm, so there's never a dull moment. There's always something to do on the farm,” said Rosemarie.

“Before, we were out doing loads of different things, so we have just learned to take a step back. You can still enjoy yourself and have fun spending time together doing the simple things too.”

Sean was well-prepared. His father, who passed away in 2014, had always issued a simple but profound piece of advice; 'keep life simple, Sean'.

“I was just thinking the day I got married, there were only four of us and it was simple. I hope it's left an example to people,” said Sean.

“We never really got a proper honeymoon, just a couple of days here and there, but we'd love to get to Poland further down the line.”

Sean's work in the ambulance service has also kept him busy over the last year, with 12-hour shifts occasionally stretching to 14 or 15 hours, but things are more settled now.

“There have been a lot of late finishes over the last year,” he said.

“Back when we were getting married, lockdown had come in and it was really just work, eat and sleep, but it's definitely eased off. Everything seems to be coming down a bit.”

When not on the farm, the couple have been looking after their new puppy, Midas, while also passing the time diving into TV box sets, with Prison Break and Money Heist on the must-watch list.

Looking to the future, there is one thing in particular Mr and Mrs Lynn intend to remedy as soon as restrictions permit.

“I just can't wait to go out for a bite to eat. We loved eating out. I'm big into my health and fitness and stuff, but I just loved getting out for a wee treat,” said Rosemarie.

“I think even going to the cinema will be a big thing for us. Sean would be very spontaneous, he loves to take a notion of heading away for the day, so even doing that will be great.

“Nobody knows really what's happening, you're just waiting on things to open back up again and get back to normal.”

