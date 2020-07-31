Contact

Do you still have your Owen Da Gama jumper or an old Derry City banner?

Documentary makers keen to uncover items linked to the club's history

The new documentary is focusing on history of Derry City.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Did you keep your Derry City FC banners and scarves from the 1980s?

Next week, the producers of a Derry City FC documentary are decorating a vintage Ulsterbus with old banners and scarves.

They are still on the hunt for old club banners and scarves.

Anyone who can help is asked to email Vinny Cunningham at info@northlandbroadcast.net

Some of the old banners can be seen here - https://bit.ly/3gh9dzL

The producers are also looking to find any remaining Owen Da Gama jumpers still in existence.

it is understood that a batch of the jumpers were made at the height of the former Derry City striker's popularity in the mid to late 1980s.

If you still have your Da Gama jumper tucked away in the cupboard somewhere, the documentary producers would also love to hear from you.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


